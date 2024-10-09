Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

