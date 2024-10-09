Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

