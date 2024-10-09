Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $217.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

