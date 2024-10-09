Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 286.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,404 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,345 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.97. 81,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,955. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

