Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 3.0 %

PYCR opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after buying an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after acquiring an additional 213,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 192,633 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

