PayPal USD Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $692.36 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 692,773,157 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 689,924,660.446556. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99960021 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $21,757,632.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

