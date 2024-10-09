Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after buying an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after buying an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

