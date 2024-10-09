Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,389 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in American Water Works by 12,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,334 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $108,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after purchasing an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 958,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,115,000 after purchasing an additional 395,684 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.59. The stock had a trading volume of 125,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,147. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

