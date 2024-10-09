Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.14. The company had a trading volume of 838,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,495. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $385.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

