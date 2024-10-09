Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.67.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $488.17. The stock had a trading volume of 32,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,492. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $490.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

