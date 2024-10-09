Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.79. 952,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

