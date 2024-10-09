Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its stake in LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.60. 350,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,792. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

