Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $567.88. The company had a trading volume of 124,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $554.31 and its 200-day moving average is $545.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $574.28.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
