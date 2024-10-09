Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $15,231,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

