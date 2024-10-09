Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $490.00. 6,267,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,380,871. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

