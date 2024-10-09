Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 2,237,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,497,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.53 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $174,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,466 shares in the company, valued at $812,748.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $722,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 392,141 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $1,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,397 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.