Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 555 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 555.50 ($7.27), with a volume of 1526129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 559 ($7.32).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Stock Down 0.6 %

About Pennon Group

The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13,975.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 602.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 626.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14.

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.