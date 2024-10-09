PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $66,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.29.

Shares of PEP opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.43 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

