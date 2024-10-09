PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 429.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $166,243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.55. 1,036,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

