Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 190 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.33. 94,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,439. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $199.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $162.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.