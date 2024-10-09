Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 1,500 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 50.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MESO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 27,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,381. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mesoblast Limited has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

