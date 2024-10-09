Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.40. The company had a trading volume of 269,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,320. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

