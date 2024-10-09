Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,074,000 after buying an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,431,000 after buying an additional 304,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBM traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.93. 469,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,963. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $231.08. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

