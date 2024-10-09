Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $600,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 624,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $78,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

JNJ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.90. 581,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,031,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

