Perkins Coie Trust Co Invests $38,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,107. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

