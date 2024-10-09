Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases 1,010 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,886.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,666,000 after purchasing an additional 405,288 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after buying an additional 358,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $23,994,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.78. 53,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,577. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

