Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases Shares of 10,000 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 362,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 25.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 14,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $330.06 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

