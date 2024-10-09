Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Navigator were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Navigator alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 2,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Navigator had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Navigator’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVGS

About Navigator

(Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.