Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 896.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.37. 2,823,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,919,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $150.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,452 shares of company stock worth $56,396,638. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.