Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. 771,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,980,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

