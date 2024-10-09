Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 1,927 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 320,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,207,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 32,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 486,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 83,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 642.8% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 40,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 878,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

