Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 233 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.72.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,762,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

