Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 700 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the bank's stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co's holdings in First Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 17.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. 18,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

