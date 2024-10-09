Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 913 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co decreased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 123.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 377,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the period.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. 7,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,128. The firm has a market cap of $208.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

