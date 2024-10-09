Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) vs. Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Head to Head Contrast

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Gold Royalty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$18.77 million ($0.27) -32.93 Gold Royalty $6.50 million 35.50 -$26.76 million ($0.17) -8.03

Perpetua Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gold Royalty. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Royalty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perpetua Resources and Gold Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.76%. Gold Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 168.62%. Given Gold Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Gold Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -18.43% -16.08% Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40%

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

