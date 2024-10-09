Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s What Happened

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.70 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.17). 3,964,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,356,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.60 ($0.18).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £62.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Petrofac news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,893.54 ($5,095.59). 16.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

