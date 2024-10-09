Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 2,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Pharming Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $567.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

