Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.96. 372,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 801,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $396,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,042.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,499,000. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,721,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after buying an additional 104,280 shares in the last quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the first quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after buying an additional 3,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 54,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,318,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

