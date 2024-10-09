PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.75 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32.10 ($0.42), with a volume of 59375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.10 ($0.42).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. PHSC’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.
