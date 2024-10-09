PHSC (LON:PHSC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.75 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 32.10 ($0.42), with a volume of 59375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.10 ($0.42).

PHSC Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

PHSC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. PHSC’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PHSC Company Profile

In other PHSC news, insider Stephen A. King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £2,700 ($3,533.57). In other news, insider Stephen A. King sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66), for a total value of £28,575 ($37,396.94). Also, insider Stephen A. King sold 10,000 shares of PHSC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £2,700 ($3,533.57). Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,565,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

