Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.46, with a volume of 1245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.54.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Pinetree Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$70.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 95.14%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.