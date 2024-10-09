Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $33.84 million and approximately $37,141.52 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00048495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00035240 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

