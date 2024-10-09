PLANET (PLANET) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

PLANET (PLANET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PLANET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLANET has a total market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $377,152.29 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLANET has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLANET Profile

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00000519 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $527,869.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

