Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

