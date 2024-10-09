Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 55.56%.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

