Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.24

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $124.98 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,095,309,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,095,309,234.736341 with 895,442,415.493445 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.23440048 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,478,103.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

