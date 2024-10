Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Polymet Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLM opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Polymet Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10.

Polymet Mining Company Profile

See Also

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

