Ponke Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (PONKE)

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Ponke has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Ponke has a market capitalization of $134.29 million and $10.96 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ponke token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ponke Profile

Ponke’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.29051558 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $10,172,360.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

