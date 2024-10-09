Popcat (SOL) Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $110.14 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL) was first traded on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. Popcat (SOL)’s official website is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 1.21729504 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $123,876,538.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcat (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars.

