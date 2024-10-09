Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stake Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 356.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 147,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Porch Group by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 83,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 53,667 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.18.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

