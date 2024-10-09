PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 81.9% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 81.9% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $598.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00105361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011599 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000099 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

